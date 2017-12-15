Friyay! Because Rajinikanth is all set to meet up with fans from 26-31st December!

Friday has become Friyay indeed! According to letter passed on to the police commissioner by the head of the Rajinikanth fan club, the Tmail superstar has decided to meet up with his fans from December 26 – December 31st! Clearly, the year is set to end with a bang. We bet after this announcement, New year plans would have also changed. No exaggeration there. Interestingly, this is the first time Thalaiva has met up with his fans twice in a year, of course no fan would complain would complain about. So all those who missed meeting him in March, will now get chance to click a picture and probably interact with him, even. While this news has got us excited, we can’t help but wonder, if it is a hint at a major political announcement? Is he going to final confirm his political plunge? We will ahve to wiat another ten days more to find out! Also Read: It’s official! Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 has been postponed from 25th January, 2018

Earlier this year, Rajinikanth met up with fans in Chennai after eight years. Considering his staggering fan base, he met them in batches. a Photo booth was set for the same. While it was a dream come true for all the Thalaiva fans, his speeches at the session created quite a stir as he finally addressed the most asked question of politics. He did not confirm of his plunge but he did talk about his political ideologies and he clarified all the rumours that had been doing the rounds. Will December call for the final announcement?

On the work front, Rajinikanth will have two releases in 2018. Shankar’s sci-fi mega budget film, 2.0 starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. Thalaiva will return as Chitti and Dr. Vaseegaran, but the plot this time is brand new. This film has been entirely shot in 3D. The movie was to release in Jan 2018 but it has now been pushed to April. He will also be seen in Pa Ranjith’s Kala Karikaalan where he will be playing a don from Dharavi. The film will also star Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. The film has been directed by Pa Ranjith and has been produced by Dhanush.