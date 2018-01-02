From 2.0 – Manikarnika – Baaghi 2 to Aiyaary – Padman: Here are 2018’s biggest box office clashes

It seems that box office clashes between two or more films has become an integral part of the entertainment industry. Right from Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa, Lagaan and Gadar to Raees and Kaabil, Bollywood has seen many films locking horns at the ticket windows. Sometimes one film takes over on another or sometimes both work well, though the clash affects the business of both the films. Still, clashes have become an unavoidable part of the business, as there are only 52 weeks in a year and more than 100 film releases. (Also Read: Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again: Here are the top 10 grossers of 2017)

Like in 2017, we will witness some of the biggest box office clashes in 2018 as well. Here are some of those:

Padman – Aiyaary

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary will lock horns with Akshay Kumar’s Padman on Januar 26, 2018 during the Republic Day weekend. While Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary is a crime-thriller, R. Balki’s film is biographical drama. Since both the films cater to the multiplex audience, a good word-of-mouth will play a crucial role for them. Since the trailers of both the films are well received by the audience, we are expecting a tough battle between them at the box office.

Hichki – Parmanu

Rani Mukerji’s comeback film, Hichki, and John Abraham’s Parmanu will clash at the box office on February 23. Since both films are unconventional in their own way and target different group of audience, the clash might not impact the business of the films. As Rani is coming back on silver screen after four years post Mardaani, Hichki will definitely be a much-awaited flick for her fans. On the other hand, John Abraham and Diana Penty’s Parmanu – The story of Pokhran, is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions carried by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in 1998 and will have an audience of its own.

Hate Story 4 – Drive

2.0 – Manikarnika – Baaghi 2

India’s costliest film ever, 2.0 (Robot 2) will clash with Kangana Ranaut’s epic biographical film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s action entertainer, Baaghi 2. All three films are made on a massive scale and the clash will undoubtedly affect their business.