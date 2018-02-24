From Aamir Khan to his marriage – 5 SHOCKING revelations by Salman Khan you must know about

Salman Khan recently was on a tell-all mood. The actor seemed to interested in every question that’s thrown at him. With Salman, it’s all about how he is feeling in that moment. If he is in a good mood, ask him anything, he will answer everyone’s queries. Recently, at an event, he revealed things about himself which left many shocked. We have compiled all of them here for you to get amused.

When Aamir Khan’s success with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak concerned him…

Salman recalled, “The journey I began with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, not knowing if I would make it, and that time it was difficult because there was another actor, who had started his career and he had given a big hit. That kid’s name was Aamir Khan. He was from the same locality. I thought that he made it and if I didn’t make it, the whole Bandra will start laughing at me. So, my concern was only Bandra- Pali Hill and the friends’ circle, which just had four-five people.” (Also read: As Warina Hussain celebrates her birthday, Salman Khan announces the release date of Loveratri)

On why he can’t get married

“Marriage has become such a big thing. You spend lakhs and lakhs and crores of money in getting somebody married. I can’t afford. That’s the reason I am single man.”said the actor as he jokingly even mentioned how his own father got married in Rs 180 and has successfully managed to bring up 5 of us.”

On being everyone’s ‘Bhai’

“Because Sohail calls me Bhai, even his friends started calling me Bhai. Now it so happens that even seniors have started calling me Bhai.” He further even revealed the other nicknames he got before ‘Bhai’ became everyone’s favourite. Salman said, “From Salman, Salu, to Salle, to Sallu Bhai, to Bhai was quite a journey”.

On living a difficult life as an actor

“My profession is such that I have to look good, dress up, do stylised action sequences and romance. Articles come on my affairs, me working with beautiful heroines and then suddenly a court date comes up… People see me on ‘Bigg Boss’ in which I am laughing and joking. So, people think I don’t give a damn about things. That is the most difficult part about our journey as actors. No matter what you are going through at your home or in your personal life, you can’t have sub-titles there. You have to be that character, no matter what you are going through.”

On what made him serious about life

“One day, Mr. Kailash Surendranath (advertising filmmaker) made me face the camera for the first time. It was for his Campa Cola advertisement, so, he used to take me out for parties. One day, he kept his arm around me and said ‘Salman, I don’t think you should waste your time by spending your father’s money’. Though he said that jokingly, I didn’t take that as a joke. Straight after that, I started working and till today, I don’t take holidays.”

Salman Khan has rarely opened up so much about being the superstar that he is or the human being that he is. Thus these revelations will always be inspirational.