From Anushka Sharma’s wedding ring to Justin Bieber’s pre-concert antics – here is a roundup of the best of BollywoodLife’s news coverage

Mia Khalifa is NOT starring in any Indian film

Mia, who has earlier said that she is “never stepping foot in India,” is not breaking her vow anytime soon. We got in touch with Mia’s rep and were informed that reports about her making a debut with a Malayalam film are “false.” In fact, they further added that she and her team “have had no discussions with anyone” for a project in India at all. That is quite contrary to the reports that were making the rounds suggesting, “Mia will have a character role apart from an item dance in Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion.”

Salman Khan is busy, so am I – Sanjay Dutt REACTS on his infamous FALLOUT

Reports suggested that there were some issues that apparently soured relations between them. The fact that Salman did not visit Sanjay in Yerwada Jail apparently upset him a lot. BollywoodLife met Sanjay Dutt and asked him about how people were curious to know the present equation between the superstars. While Sanjay did seem a little exasperated at the question, his answer was a fitting reply for all naysayers. He said, “Salman is busy, so am I. We don’t meet each other every day…He is like my brother.”

EXCLUSIVE! We know everything about Justin Bieber’s private pool session before the Purpose tour concert

We were the first ones to EXCLUSIVELY tell you that Justin Bieber was snapped at Vashi’s Inorbit mall where he was seen sipping some black coffee at Starbucks. After that, he sneaked out of the mall and jumped off a wall in order to avoid any interaction with the crowd! I know that sounds damn crazy but it’s true! We happened to catch a glimpse of the singer at the mall there and that’s how we saw him trick the crowd. Click on the link to read the full story

Part 1 – Bollywood Exposed: The REAL truth about box office numbers revealed!

Part 2 – Bollywood Exposed: Do box office clashes really affect films or is it just for publicity?

“The authentic figures are the ones that the producer gets, but doesn’t give out! But having said that, there are a few companies like a Yash Raj Films, which is a principled organisation and would not inflate or deflate figures for the heck of it. They are the kind of company which will accept a flop when a film flops and celebrate a hit when a film becomes a hit. And you need those people to lead by example,” trade expert Akshay Rathi told us as we investigated the truth behind box-office numbers.

Shah Rukh Khan gifts Salman Khan a luxury car for his guest appearance in Aanand L Rai’s film – read exclusive details

Salman Khan has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with Aanand L Rai. As a token of appreciation, Shah Rukh gifted Salman Khan a luxurious car for his guest appearance in the movie. As a source revealed to us exclusively, “When Salman Khan came to shoot for the song, Shah Rukh surprised him by gifting him a brand new, luxurious car. The car is newly launched and no one owns this mean machine currently. Salman was shocked as he wasn’t expecting this at all. But because he had managed his dates and agreed to shoot for the song on such a short notice, SRK wanted to gift him something to show his love and appreciation.”

EXCLUSIVE! Virat Kohli spent 3 months hunting for the perfect wedding ring for Anushka Sharma

The hottest talk of the town right now is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding and rightly so. After all, it’s is the wedding of the year and what a celebration it has been! From the looks of the wedding pics and videos shared on social media, the two look amazing together. Each pic proves what a perfect couple they are. Adding to all the wedding shenanigans, we also told you as to how Virat spent about three months, just to finalise the most beautiful wedding ring for Anushka.