From Baaghi 2’s Ek Do Teen to Tumhari Sulu’s Hawa Hawai 2.0 – a look at Bollywood’s obsession with remakes

Since 2016, there has been a surge in the number of songs remade from the ’90s and ’80s. In a way, they are nice as many youngsters come to know about the golden oldies, which the post-millennial generation grew up on. However, there are many among us who want the originals to be retained as they are. The common link in all the popular remakes that have happened in the past two years is Tanishk Bagchi. The young man is the most sought-after musician to give a new spin to the classics. The latest song to be remade and repackaged is Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. We just saw the teaser of Jacqueline dancing on the new version in Baaghi 2, which is altered by Gourav – Roshin. The original is composed by Laxmikant – Pyarelal. (Also Read: Baaghi 2: Jacqueline’s FIRST look of Ek Do Teen is here and we can’t take our eyes off her)

Gazab Ka Hai Din – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

New version: Dil Juunglee (2018)



The song is a favourite of every ’80s and ’90s kid as it embodies sheer romance. Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla were the perfect representatives of innocent teenage love in this soulful song. Everyone will remember how they got lost in the woods and kissed thereafter. Tanishk Bagchi remade the song for Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem’s Dil Juunglee, which released few days back. Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakar sung the remake version.

Hawa Hawai – Mr India (1987)

New version: Tumhari Sulu (2017)

The original song is a classic in all ways. Whether it is Sridevi’s expressions or the peppy beats. Again, Tanishk Bagchi created a new jazzier version for Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. Sridevi also liked it. The song suited Vidya’s confident, jugaadu and unique approach towards life. Shashaa Tirupati provided the added vocals in this version of the song.

Raat Baaki – Namak Halaal (1982)

New Version: Ittefaq (2017)

Jubin Nautiyal and Nikhita Gandhi crooned the new version of Raat Baaki called Ittefaq Se. The music was again composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Groot and the former. It was a pleasant recreation and a hit. Listeners said it was the best remade song of 2017.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast – Mohra (1994)

New Version: Machine (2017)

The original song is a cult classic. Every ’90s kid will tell you that Raveena Tandon’s oomph and Paresh Rawal’s act with those glares is inimitable. However, Tanishk made some alterations to the song, which was originally composed by Viju Shah. Neha Kakkar gave the vocals in the new version with additional lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. Listeners from present generation loved the song and the trippy vibe brought by Neha’s voice. Machine also had a remade version of Padosan’s iconic number Ek Chatur Naar composed by RD Burman.

Tamma Tamma – Thanedaar (1990)

New Version: Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Fans will remember Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit dancing energetically to Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal’s vocals in the original. In Tanishk’s new version, we saw some additional rap by Badshah. The new song was also a chartbuster.

Gulabi Aankhen – The Train (1970)

New Version: Noor (2017)

The remade version was sung by Tulsi Kumar and Amaal Mallik. All of us know that Gulabi Aankhen is one of the biggest hits of late singer Mohammad Rafi. Sadly, the new song failed to register any impact.

Humma Humma – Bombay (1995)

New Version: Ok! Jaanu

AR Rahman brought a new version of the song that featured singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, Shashaa Tirupati and others. While Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry was sizzling, the song did not impress lovers of the original.

Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 – Judwaa

New Version: Judwaa 2

Anu Malik, the original composer of the song remade his two chartbusters Oonchi Hai Building and Chalti Hai Kya. He sung it with Neha Kakkar.

We are sure many purists would be fuming seeing these experiments on their favourites. There is no denying that some of the remakes have worked well. But considering the kind of news and hype the recreation of an old classic generates, such songs are great for publicity as well. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops…