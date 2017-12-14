From dancing to Chikni Chameli to riding a wooden horse, Salman Khan goes crazy as he promotes Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headed to the sets of Dance India Dance to give us one of the most entertaining episodes of the show. This promotion of Tiger Zinda Hai was filled with dance, action, laughter and much more. Salman surely was in a great mood. The actor was seen dancing to Katrina Kaif’s Chikni Chameli and the pictures are surely something you don’t want to miss. Salman was also seen bonding with Mithunda on the show and the two were also seen riding a wooden horse on the show. We wonder what made them get on the horse on stage. As if that wasn’t enough, Salman was also seen pulling off a Jackie Chan pose and clicking a lot of selfies on the show. As Salman and Katrina come together for promotions how can they skip grooving to the beats of Tiger Zinda Hai’s Swag Se Swagat? The two were seen shaking a leg together which left the audience wanting for more. Also Read: Salman Khan is smitten by Katrina Kaif and this video is a proof

Katrina shifted away from her Zoya avatar and was seen donning a yellow Indo-western attire. The sharara pants with a matching blouse and the embroidered jacket gets a thumbs up from us. However, we do wish she had ditched the sari look and kept the attire simple. Salman, on the other hand, was seen donning a full sleeved T-shirt with his birth date on it, from Being Human. We wonder if this is the actor’s new birthday collection. So all Being Human fans should watch out for the collection closer to Bhai’s birthday. Check out the pictures below:

The two are making our wait for the film harder with their chemistry. Recently Tiger Zinda Hai’s second song Dil Diyan Gallan was out and it could easily be the love anthem of the year. Salman and Katrina return to the screen together after five long years and we can’t for the film to hit the screens this Christmas…