From failed auditions to his opinion on Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan – 7 interesting revelations Varun Dhawan made at Jagran Cinema Summit

Varun Dhawan is presently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, as well as being one of the more successful actors among his generation in Bollywood right now. He will be seen next in Judwaa 2, where he has a double role and is a sequel to 1996 movie Judwaa. The movie has been paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, and is directed by David Dhawan.

Recently, he was invited as one of the special guests at the Jagran Cinema Summit, where he was interviewed by the journalist and movie critic, Mayank Shekhar. In that interview, Varun revealed some interesting details about himself, as well as his admiration towards some of his colleagues in Bollywood. Here are seven such details:

# Did you know that Varun Dhawan had auditioned for two unusual movies before he made his debut in a usual debut launchpad, Student of the Year. He had auditioned for Hollywood movie Life of Pi as well as Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat, which was produced by Aamir Khan. He lost both the movies to Suraj Sharma and Prateik Babbar respectively, but we guess he is not repenting the losses.

# Before he made his debut with SOTY, he had to work as an AD with Dharma Productions. But Karan Johar had placed a condition before he gave him to job. Varun revealed that the first thing that Karan wanted him to cut his hair if he wants to work at Dharma. Needless to say, the hair was cut and the rest is history,

# Though his father, David Dhawan, was one of the most well-known and popular directors in Bollywood, Varun confessed he always knew that he won’t launch Varun in the industry. Even his mother thought so, and that prediction came true. However, Dhawan Sr did direct Varun in two movies, Main Tera Hero and the upcoming Judwaa 2.

# Varun Dhawan often who looks upto Salman Khan, who is also his father, David Dhawan’s favourite actor. Varun Dhawan admits he finds Salman Khan to be one of the most hardworking actors he has seen in the industry. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in Varun’s Judwaa 2.

# Varun Dhawan also revealed that Govinda, another of his father’s favourite collaborator (once), used to say that he will grow up to become a serious actor like Ajay Devgn. Guess like his own career, Govinda was quite wrong in making that prediction.

# Though he himself had a given a hit in 2017, Varun humbly admits that the true stars of 2017 have been Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Though we wonder why he ignored Rajkummar Rao, who has been fabulous this year.

# While he himself has been one of the more successful actors of his generation, Varun confesses that the concept of being a superstar ended with Hrithik Roshan.