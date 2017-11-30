From partying with Alia Bhatt to sumptuous Indian cuisine and private jets – here’s all you need to know about Wiz Khalifa’s visit to India!

The ‘king of everything’ Wiz Khalifa and the ‘undefeated’ recording artiste Jason Derulo are visiting India for the first time ever in December. As they take stage for the Time Out 72 at Vagator, Goa, the duo are said to be keen on utilising the time exploring the locales and indulging in everything desi. Jason will perform on December 27, while Wiz will entertain the crowd on December 28.

# The big welcome: The first day of the visit will see the who’s who of B-Town attending the sit-down private dinner to welcome the two international sensations. Invites have been sent out to Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Vishal Shekhar, Monica Dogra, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh and the likes from the industry.

# The security detail: Security in Goa has been beefed up for the Tip Toe hitmaker Jason and Black and Yellow singer Wiz a month in advance, with hygiene checks at the venue, coastline, and festival arena. Though the artistes will both have their personal bodyguards, special security forces engaged for Justin Bieber’s India visit will be flown in from Dubai.

# What they will see around: During the visit, Wiz and Jason will both be taking a tour of historical sites in Goa, including Fort Aguada, Basilica de Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral and of course, the flea market. A body massage and a private yoga session by the beach are also on the itinerary. Since the duo will be in India during Christmas, celebrations will include a special day for a charity session with lesser-privileged children. (ALSO READ – Priyanka Chopra vibes with Wiz Khalifa in this sunny music video about optimistic American style)

# The food: For the health-conscious Jason, there will be a specially-curated vegetarian menu, including Paneer Makhani, Hyderabadi Biryani, Chole Bhature, Idli-Dosa, and so on. Wiz, on the other hand, will tuck into Goan food prepared by Chef Rego and also Dunkin Donuts. Backstage, Wiz will also be treated to apples, bananas, grapes, strawberry munchies and strawberry banana smoothie.

# The entourage: Both the artistes will be flying into India in their private jets and their entourage includes approximately 60 people — including their personal chefs, stylists and doctors being flown down. Their travel fleet will include six all-black sedans. Since December is peak season time in the land of sun and sand, the hotel where they are staying will be converted into their private villa to ensure privacy.

# The goodies: The desi hospitality will also include special souvenirs for Wiz and Jason and the goodies will include aromatherapy incense sticks, handloom jackets, and aryuvedic body essentials. (ALSO READ – A tribute to Paul Walker, See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth from Furious 7 is officially the most watched on YouTube; beats Psy’s Gangnam Style)

# For their entertainment: To keep the sports lovers suitably entertained, a special basketball court and pool parlour equipped with Sony PlayStation are being created in the artiste village where the performers generally hang post gig. Wiz will also be carrying his skateboard as part of his cargo! As for Jason, since he’s an animal lover, there could be a fluffy pup to keep him company.

(Text by Dhaval Roy)