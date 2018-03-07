From first look, it’s evident that John and Aisha’s chemistry will be one of the highlights of SMJ – view pic

Bollywood actor John Abraham’s next with debutant Aisha Sharma has went on the floors day before yesterday. The makers of the untitled venture have released the first look of the film featuring the lead cast. The first look showcases John and Aisha in a romantic gesture. By looking at it, we must say the chemistry between the two might become the USP of the film. Milap Zaveri on Monday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with John holding the film’s clapboard. “And we roll! ‘SMJ’ mahurat shot done! Thank you John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Bhushan sir,” Zaveri captioned the image.

Check out the first look of the film:

Excited about her debut, Aisha said, "I could not have asked for a better film in terms of a launch. To be able to share the frame with John Abraham as well as Manoj Bajpayee, is a huge honor as well as very challenging for me. I hope I can do justice to the role that Milap sir has written for me and I am certain that both Nikkhil sir as well as T-Series will position me in the best way possible".

“Aisha shot to fame with the Kingfisher calendar and was on everyone’s wishlist. I thought she was perfect to be in my film as she has an innocence to her beauty along with great looks. Also I was very impressed when we tested her. She is a confident actress and has range in her performance. I’m delighted to have her on board as she makes a lovely pair with John.” says Milap Zaveri.

The thriller is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and is written and directed by Milap Zaveri. It is all set to hit the screens in the second half of 2018.