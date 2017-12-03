Fukrey Returns actors Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat to open a restaurant named Lukkhas

The ‘Fukrey Returns’ team Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal will open a restaurant named ‘Lukkhas’ for the college students in Mumbai. The Fukra gang who made the word Fukrey synonyms with every college group is taking their Fukreypanti to an all new level as they are set to open an eatery in Mumbai that would be a go-to place for every college group.

The Fukrey Returns team noticed, people often stand at the stalls even in the scorching heat to grab a bite of their favourite delicacies, in order to facilitate the college goers, the team came up with the idea of ‘Lukkhas’.

The restaurant to be situated in places known to be hang-out places for the college goers will serve a varied range of street food with a fusion of Jugaad, making it the go-to place for college gangs.

Confirming the news actor Pulkit Samrat said, “We are naming our restaurant ‘Lukkha’ because we have seen the Fukra spots where people eat cheap food while they stand at places in sun or so, why would you stand and eat, we would provide you the same food in air condition and good atmosphere in a Jugaadu style in a good area.”

The unique eatery will offer a variety of food item with a Jugaadu twist. Revealing the unique features of the ‘Lukkhas’ Pulkit said, “We thought we would provide unlimited Beer. But with a condition. You can drink as much as you want in a limited amount but if you use the washroom you’ll pay again. So that’s an interesting angle for Fukreys. Vada pav is a staple food for students in Mumbai, so we have thought of making it interesting by introducing variations in Vada Pav like Chinese version, Italian version and Masala vada pav and an authentic version. Also, one Vada pav which will be a healthy one with multigrain bread and sweet potato filling. So there are other interesting things that we are planning for the same.”

The Fukras were seen wailing their time visiting the famous eateries in Mumbai and Delhi known to host the college students proving true to their characters. While on the hopping and hogging at the food stalls, the Fukras realized the urge for a place affordable yet offering a varied range of delicious food that won’t burn a hole in the pockets.

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey’ made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns’ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.