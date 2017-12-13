Fukrey Returns box office collection day 5: The comedy film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 42.35 crore

Fukrey Returns, the sequel to the 2013 film Fukrey is on a roll! On its release date, the film got off to a brilliant start as it raked in a an impressive Rs 8.10 crore but that was only the beginning; the collections went further up over the opening weekend. However, every film goes through the ultimate acid test on its first Monday. In a pleasant turn of events, the movie fared well for itself as it earned Rs 5.10 crore. At the end of four days the movie had raced ahead of its previous film’s lifetime collections (Rs 36.50 crore) at Rs 37.30 crores. AS per the latest update, the film’s performance on Tuesday is on par with its performance on Monday, as it earned Rs 5.05 crore. For a film to remain rock steady on a weekday is some other kind of phenomenal! Also Read: Fukrey Returns box office Day 4: The sequel remains steady, collects Rs 37.30 crore

With no releases apart from this laughter riot, Fukrey Returns is making the most of it. The film now stands pretty at Rs 42.35 crore. At the end of its first week, the movie will surely hit a half century or more at this rate. Even Taran Adarsh has declared this film Unstoppable: #FukreyReturns is simply UNSTOPPABLE… EXCELLENT hold on Tue [almost at par with Mon biz]… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.35 cr. India biz. The fact that the biggest film of this year – Tiger Zinda Hai is another week way puts this film at a great advantage. It has another week to rake in at the box office. Also Read: Fukrey Returns movie review: The sequel is a fun watch as long as you forget how good the first part was

Clearly, despite some flaws in the film the movie has struck a chord with the audience and critics. The collections are a true reflection of the same. The movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadda, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Priya Aand, Pankaj Tripathi, Vishaka Singh. The film has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.