Fukrey Returns box office collection day 6: The comedy film continues its magical run, collects Rs 46.65 crore

Fukrey Returns continues his magical run at the box office. After enjoying a great opening weekend, the buddy comedy remained rock-steady during the weekdays at the ticket windows. The film raked in Rs 4.30 crore yesterday and currently stands with the total collections of Rs 46.65 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections of the film on his twitter handle, “#FukreyReturns is all set for a GLORIOUS Week 1… Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 46.65 cr. India biz.” Looking at the current scenario, Fukrey Returns is expected to achieve the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its opening week at the box office.

Since there is no big release in the coming week, Fukrey Returns is expected to dominate the box office till the arrival of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai which is releasing on December 22. Like its prequel, Fukrey Returns has struck the chord with the audience which can be clearly seen through its box office collections. (Also Read: Fukrey Returns box office collection day 5: The comedy film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 42.35 crore)

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film features the ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in key roles. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and has been extensively shot in Delhi. As per the sources, the encouraging response to the film has made the makers plan for the third part of the Fukrey franchise. Are you excited about this news? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.