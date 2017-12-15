Fukrey Returns box office collection day 7: The comedy film ends its first week on a great note, collects Rs 50.30 crore

Fukrey Returns has enjoyed a great opening week at the box office. Unlike its prequel, the film opened with big numbers on its first day. In fact, the film showed the substantial growth over the weekend and remained stable during the weekdays at the box office. The buddy comedy raked in Rs 3.65 crore and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 50.30 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also said that the film indeed has enjoyed a great opening through his tweet, “#FukreyReturns springs a BIG SURPRISE… Cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 1… Weekend 2 expected to be STRONG too… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.65 cr. Total: ₹ 50.30 cr. India biz.”

Since there is no big release this week, Fukrey Returns is expected to dominate the box office. Despite some flaws, the film has impressed the critics and audience unanimously. Our critic Ankita Chaurasia gave the film three stars and said, “In the first film, Fukreys seem to be more of an unit, here they look like a one-man show. That can never be good for a film that cashes in on the bromance factor. Besides, the reason why the earlier part worked majorly was because the audience loved watching a gang of good-for-nothings trying to get through to college with their tricks. Here, that connect seems to be missing. The problems, this time, are not their own. They are being forced into it, which in itself, dilutes their sense of purpose. However, Despite its flaws, Fukrey Returns falls short only when compared to the first part. As a stand alone film, it manages to keep you engaged throughout with some really funny scenes that will have you rolling on the floor. If you are looking for some comic relief, this is the film that you should head to.” (Also Read: Fukrey Returns box office collection day 6: The comedy film continues its magical run, collects Rs 46.65 crore)

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film features the ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in key roles. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and has been extensively shot in Delhi.