Fukrey Returns box office Day 1: The sequel opens to an astounding collection of Rs 8.10 crore

Fukrey Returns opened yesterday, on December 8, 2017. After the first part of the film, Fukrey, that had released in 2013 surprised with its out-of-the-box content, expectations were sky-high from the second film in the series. And thanks to the anticipation factor, Fukrey Returns has opened well at the theatres, collecting Rs 8.10 crore on day one of its release.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Fukrey, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, was a surprise hit of 2013. While it had opened slow, a good word-of-mouth had helped the film grow at the box office. While on its Day 1, it had managed to collect only Rs 2.62 crore, by the first weekend, the film showed an upward trend and had recorded a total of Rs Rs 9.82 crore. It ended with a lifetime collection of Rs 36.5 crore. With an impressive first day collection of Rs 8.10 crore, Fukrey Returns might just repeat the first part’s success story and help its makers laugh all the way to the bank. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh’s tweet, details the exact figures of both the films. He writes, “And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG… #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1… Fri ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz.#Fukrey [2013] had collected…Day 1: ₹ 2.62 cr Opening weekend: ₹ 9.82 cr Week 1: ₹ 18.42 cr Lifetime: ₹ 36.5 cr India biz.” Check out the tweet right here…

And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG… #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1… Fri ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz.#Fukrey [2013] had collected…

Day 1: ₹ 2.62 cr

Opening weekend: ₹ 9.82 cr

Week 1: ₹ 18.42 cr

Lifetime: ₹ 36.5 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2017

While a funny ride by itself, Fukrey Returns pales in comparison with its first part which was novel and completely unpretentious. In our three-star review, we said, “In the first film, Fukreys seem to be more of an unit, here they look like a one-man show. That can never be good for a film that cashes in on the bromance factor. Besides, the reason why the earlier part worked majorly was because the audience loved watching a gang of good-for-nothings trying to get through to college with their tricks. Here, that connect seems to be missing. The problems, this time, are not their own. They are being forced into it, which in itself, dilutes their sense of purpose. However, Despite its flaws, Fukrey Returns falls short only when compared to the first part. As a stand alone film, it manages to keep you engaged throughout with some really funny scenes that will have you rolling on the floor. If you are looking for some comic relief, this is the film that you should head to.”

Well, seems like the masses did just that and hence the good collections. Keep watching this space for more updates on Fukrey Returns.