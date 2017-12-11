Fukrey Returns box office Day 3: The sequel enjoys a great opening weekend, collects Rs 32.20 crore

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s Fukrey Returns has performed beyond expectations at the box office. While the first part became a sleeper hit on the basis of positive word of mouth, the sequel is raking money because of its high anticipation. After getting a superb opening of over Rs 8 crore on its first day, the film showed good growth over the weekend and crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office. The buddy comedy raked in Rs 12.80 crore and now stands with the grand total of 32.20 crore. By today, the film will surpass the lifetime business of its prequel which was Rs 36.50 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his twitter account, “And #FukreyReturns has a REMARKABLE opening weekend… Crosses ₹ 30 cr mark… Expected to cross *lifetime biz* of #Fukrey [₹ 36.50 cr] on Day 4 [Mon], as per current trending… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr. Total: ₹ 32.20 cr. India biz.

Since there is no competition for Fukrey Returns in the next two weeks till the arrival of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, we expect the film to rule the box office. Despite some flaws, Fukrey Returns has managed to impress the audience as well as critics, which can be clearly seen through its box office numbers. The film which also stars Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles have managed to bring a huge smile on the makers face. (Also Read: Fukrey Returns, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2, Baahubali 2; sequels that ruled box office in 2017)

Our critic Ankita Chaurasia, gave three stars and said, “In the first film, Fukreys seem to be more of an unit, here they look like a one-man show. That can never be good for a film that cashes in on the bromance factor. Besides, the reason why the earlier part worked majorly was because the audience loved watching a gang of good-for-nothings trying to get through to college with their tricks. Here, that connect seems to be missing. The problems, this time, are not their own. They are being forced into it, which in itself, dilutes their sense of purpose. However, Despite its flaws, Fukrey Returns falls short only when compared to the first part. As a stand alone film, it manages to keep you engaged throughout with some really funny scenes that will have you rolling on the floor. If you are looking for some comic relief, this is the film that you should head to.” Have you watched it Fukrey Returns in the theatres? Did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment below.