Fukrey Returns box office: The sequel continues to mint money; earns Rs 11.30 crore on Day 2

Fukrey Returns, which is the sequel to the 2013 surprise hit, Fukrey, is doing quite well at the box office. On it’s second day of release, it has managed to collect Rs 11.30 crore. Yes, you read that right. With Day 1 collections of Rs 8.10 crore, Fukrey Returns’ two day collections stand at Rs 19.40 crore, which is impressive to say the least. And what’s more…according to initial reports, the occupancy for the film on Sunday is even better than the first two days. At the rate that it is going, it won’t come as a surprise if the film crosses the Rs 30 crore mark on its first weekend itself.

A variety of factors could have contributed to the success of the film. Firstly, the fact that it is a much-awaited sequel might have worked in favour of the film. The audience might be thronging to the theatres to find out if it is as good as the first part. Secondly, there is not much to watch at the theatres currently. Besides Kapil Sharma’s Firangi, that released last week, there is barely any choice of film. And a comedy always attracts the audience, especially the families. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, too, seems to agree, as he tweets, “#FukreyReturns is wooing audience and winning hearts… Emerges TRIUMPHANT at the BO… Hits double digits on Day 2… Crosses *Week 1* biz of #Fukrey [₹ 18.42 cr] in just 2 days… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: ₹ 19.40 cr. India biz.” He further adds, “#FukreyReturns is all set to cross ₹ 30 cr in its opening weekend, which is HUGE considering the economics of the film… An open, unhindered run till #TigerZindaHai arrives [22 Dec 2017] will ensure an IMPRESSIVE total.” He also tweets, “All calculations, estimates and evaluations go for a toss… #FukreyReturns occupancy on Sun is HIGHER than Fri and Sat… Janta janardhan verdict is the ultimate verdict… #FukreyReturns is a LOTTERY for its investors.” Check out his tweets right here…

Well, we agree with Taran here. The film is indeed turning out to be a win-win for the makers. Not only are they minting money, they have also created a successful franchise, which might work wonders with the right script and the same cast. There was provision for a third part in the sequel itself what with Netaji being jailed this time. In the third part, perhaps he will return for revenge. Let’s hope we get a confirmation from the makers soon.