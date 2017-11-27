Fukrey Returns commercials show the crazy camaraderie between the gang of boys and Richa Chadha – watch videos

The makers of Fukrey Returns are exploring unique and innovative strategies to promote their film to the maximum audience. After tickling us with the trailer, the Fukrey gang have come up with not one but four commercials, which surely give us the glimpse of madness, which is about to happen in the movie. All four ads are hilarious and we must say, that the gang have managed to break the boundaries with this promotional strategy. The whole team of the movie has uploaded short ads for TV and digital giving the sequel a fresh look and feel. It is for the first time any Bollywood movie has released ad commercials for the promotions. (Also Read: Salman Khan pays a surprise visit to Pulkit Samrat during the promotions of Fukrey Returns; View pic)

Watch the commercials right here:

Fukrey Returns is the sequel to 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, who are reprising the roles of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, while Richa Chadha is back in the badass avatar of Bholi Punjaban. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Fukrey Returns will hit the theatres on December 8, 2017.