Fukrey Returns gang gets a grand welcome in Varun Sharma’s hometown

While visiting the old house, where Varun Sharma had spent his childhood, the neighbourhood greeted the entire star cast with much fanfare. Varun, Pulkit, Richa, Manjot and Ali spent a good amount of time in the house. Just as expected, everyone gathered around the house to catch a glimpse of the actors. Varun’s maasi (maternal aunt) treated the entire cast to food and refreshments.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey was a surprise hit of the year, 2013. The film not only managed to garner good box office collections, it also became a favourite with the audience. Fukrey Returns will be on the same lines as the first film and will take off where it left. Ever since the trailer for the film released, the audience is anticipating the release of the film. The anthem, Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai, added to the excitement of the film’s release.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. The film is set to release on December 8, 2017.