Fukrey Returns, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2, Baahubali 2 – sequels that ruled box office in 2017

2017 has been a testing year for Bollywood in more ways than one. Not only did it prove that big budget films with a superstar won’t guarantee you money, but also showed Hindi cinema that the way forward is by focusing on good, engaging content. However, there is one more trend that we noticed this year at the box office. Sequels of every film franchise, barring a few exceptions, have performed tremendously well at the box office. Be it Fukrey Returns, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 or Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, each film has been a hit at the ticket window, thereby proving once again that sequels will always benefit from the franchise factor. Last year (2016) saw several sequels like Rock On 2, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh disappoint at the box office. But it seems in 2017 filmmakers got back their mojo make an entertaining and engaging story for sequel. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also echoed similar sentiments when he tweeted, “Barring a few exceptions, sequels / new instalments continued their victory march in 2017: #JollyLLB2, #BadrinathKiDulhania, #Baahubali 2, #Judwaa2, #GolmaalAgain, #FukreyReturns. Now expecting #TigerZindaHai to end the year on a glorious note!”

To prove our point, we take a closer look at how these franchise films have performed at the box office compared to their prequels and what stood out in each of these sequels. Check out our analysis here.

#Jolly LLB 2

Sequel to: Jolly LLB (Rs 32.71 crore)

Box office collection: Rs 117 crore

This sequel to Jolly LLB saw Akshay Kumar replace Arshad Warsi in the titular part. The star value paired with the fact that the film spoke about a lot of societal issues, struck a chord with the audience’s heart. The perfect blend of hilarious yet hard hitting dialogues made this a must watch.

#Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Sequel to: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (Rs 76.81 crore)

Box office collection: Rs 116.68 crore

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a fun, romantic tale with Varun and Alia in titular roles. The duo became a crowd favourite after the movie, so the fact that they were coming together for Badrinath Ki Dulhania after a couple of years, meant that the film would surely be a hit with the masses. The film was a perfect romantic comedy and with some hilarious moments and the message of casteism included in it, this one got a lot of love and appreciation.

#Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Sequel to: Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs 118.70 crore, Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 510.99 crore (Hindi)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Made on a magnanimous scale and with the second part holding key to the question of the century – why did Katappa kill Baahubali, people flocked to the theatres to watch this one. The strong content and fantastic performances made this a favourite at the ticket window and helped it break several records at the box office.

#Judwaa 2

Sequel to: Judwaa (Rs 15 crore)

Box office collection: Rs 138.61 crore

Varun Dhawan stepped into Salman Khan’s shoes for the sequel of Judwaa and boy oh boy! did he make us laugh out loud! The fantastic execution, amazing act and hilarious plot made Judwaa 2 a winner at the box office.

# Golmaal Again

Sequel to: Golmaal 3 (Rs 106.34 crore)

Box office collection: Rs 205.52 crore

The fourth installment of a superhit comic franchise would surely perform well at the box office right? Well it did much more than that. With Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and team venturing into the horror comedy zone, a huge buzz developed around the movie. And with an engaging plot and some hilarious jokes, Golmaal Again was a hit with the masses, raking in the moolah in large amounts.

#Fukrey Returns

Sequel to: Fukrey (Rs 36.50 crore)

Box office collection: Rs 19.40 crore* (2 day total, lifetime collection expected to be in excess of Rs 50 crore)

The sequel to a hilarious comedy like Fukrey made everyone excited. The audience thronged to the theatres, which had not seen a decent film in a bit. And after being treated to a fantastic comedy like Fukrey Returns, the public came out smiling. The word of mouth publicity has grown and given it a huge upward trend in collections over the first weekend. With an estimated lifetime box office collection in excess of Rs 50 crore, this film is a bonafide hit at the ticket window.

All this clearly proves that sequels were huge hit at the box office in 2017. And with Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel – Tiger Zinda Hai coming out this Christmas (December 22), we expect it to help Bollywood end the year with a bang! Anyway, till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates from B-town right here.