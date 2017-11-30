Fukrey Returns’ producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s picture will make you go LOL!

The makers of Fukrey Returns are leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of their buddy comedy film. The lead star cast of the film, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are going all out to create buzz about the film. The Fukrey team has now landed up in capital Delhi to promote their film through unique and innovative campaigns. Interestingly, the film was shot extensively in Delhi. Ritesh Sidhwani, one of the producers of the film seems to be having a fun time with the Fukra gangs.

Ritesh Sidhwani even shared a picture of Manjot aka Lali giving a hilarious sight in between their promotional schedule on his twitter account and captioned it, “look what I found in my room! #HeadlessInDelhi @excelmovies @FukreyReturns.” The Fukrey Returns team recently unveiled a poster serving their heads on platter claiming to go headless. The makers of the film have also gone a step ahead by releasing advertising commercials to promote their film. Even the songs of Fukrey Returns, Tu mera bhai nahi hai, Mehbooba, Peh gaya khalara and Ishq de fanniyar has been well-received by the audience. (Also Read: Fukrey Returns song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai teaser: Varun Sharma’s track is about emotionally blackmailing a bro? Watch video)

Fukrey Returns is a sequel to 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey. While the first part was high on situational humour, we are expecting the sequel to create that magic again. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vishaka Singh and Priya Anand in key roles. It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is set to release on December 8, 2017.