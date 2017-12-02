Fukrey Returns promise to take us on a laughter riot with their latest promos

After creating humungous buzz with the trailer and songs, the makers of Fukrey returns released three dialogue promos, which will definitely raise your curiosity. The promos show the madness of our Fukra gang – Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar. Fukrey Returns have come up with great marketing strategy to promote their buddy comedy film. The makers have also gone a step ahead by releasing advertising commercials to promote their film. (Also Read: Fukrey Returns song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai is the ultimate homage to bromance; watch video)

Here’s the promos:

The Fukrey Returns cast also landed in Mumbai today to promote their film. They were clicked by the shutterbugs at the Andheri Metro Station.

Fukrey Returns is a sequel to 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey. While the first part was high on situational humour, we are expecting the sequel to create that magic again. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vishaka Singh and Priya Anand in key roles. It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is set to release on December 8, 2017.