Fukrey Returns quick movie review: The infamous four are at it again and this time they are not having a ‘dream’ run

Fukrey Returns, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi in key roles, is a sequel directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Ankita Chaurasia is watching the film as we speak and it is interval time. Here’s what she thinks of the film so far…

“Fukrey Returns is a sequel to one of the surprise hits of 2013. It brings back the same gang and promises to be double the fun. But sequels sometimes end up disappointing the audience. Will Fukrey Returns live up to the novelty of the first part or will it fall flat on its face? Let’s find out… (Also Read: Richa Chadha’s style file during Fukrey Returns promotions was a healthy blend of hot silhouettes in rich colours)

The film, thankfully, starts with a musical recap of the earlier part. Considering that it has been four years since Fukrey released, this seems to be a great idea. Immediately after, we are thrown back into the world of the Fukreys. But it has been only a year leap for them. Life seems to be going pretty great for them, except Choocha, who is still trying to woo Bholi Punjaban (now out of jail). But Choocha’s love doesn’t stop her from plotting a revenge by making the infamous four commit a crime. It backfires, obviously, and now entire Delhi, police and even politicians are after them. Will they manage to find their way out of the mess? Well, that only the second half will tell.

The film has been an engaging affair so far, with a lot of laughs. Let’s see if the post-interval part is just as funny…