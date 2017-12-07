Fukrey Returns: Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh had a tough time reprising their characters – watch video

If you are a fan of Fukrey, you must be extremely excited for the upcoming sequel, Fukrey Returns. In case you are not a fan of the comedy, what are you even doing with your life? The movie opens in theatres on December 8. It stars Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma – all reprising their roles from the 2013 prequel. We met the actors for a chat about their new film and boy, were they like a house on fire!

Varun, who plays Choocha in the film, was the most excited to talk. “There is a very thin line for Choocha to not go overboard or under,” he said, talking about if he had difficulty getting the nuances of the characters right after four years. Manjot, who plays Laali, was a man of a few words, and simply said he did a “retweet” to play the part. Richa, who was graciously funny throughout the interview, said she was a rookie when she did the first film. “I had to do a lot of unlearning,” she said, as she had to play the character like a rookie once again. ALSO READ: Fukrey Returns gang gets a grand welcome in Varun Sharma’s hometown

“We read the previous script and said the dialogues again and again,” Varun revealed. “Actually, Mrig (director of the film, Mrighdeep Lamba) had a proper screening for all the actors before we started shooting,” Richa said. She also added that she and Varun had to work harder than Manjot as he “is a natural.”

It is not easy to play a character exactly the same way you did four years ago. In fact, an actor might just have to work harder than the first time to get the role right, which stands true for the stars of Furkey Returns.

We also played a round of dumb charades with the star cast. Do check out the video below:

In the upcoming sequel, you will see that Bholi Punjaban is out of jail and is all set to make the Fukrey gang pay for their sins. Or making them pay for not letting her sin, in this case. Don’t forget to watch the movie at a theatre near you on December 8.