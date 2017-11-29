Fukrey Returns song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai is the ultimate homage to bromance – watch video

Another song from the upcoming film Fukrey Returns has been released. This one is a homage to bromance. Titled, Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai, the song highlights the friendship shared by Choocha (Varun Sharma) and Bunny (Pulkit Samrat). Needless to say, Choocha is the star of the show. His cute antics will make you laugh and will surely remind you one of your friends you can’t live with and can’t survive without.

Tu Mera Bhai Nahi is the new friendship anthem composed by Sumeet Bellary. Gandhharv Sachdeav voices the track but Raftaar’s rap steals the show. The song is far from brilliant but you’d find it being played by men on full volume in their cars as they hang out with their bhais. The best thing about the song is that how relatable it is (minus the part where the dudes seem to share boxer shorts).

More than an audio delight, Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai is a visual treat. The use of slangs and memes make it fun to watch. The vibe is very young and fresh. The choreography is quirky and deserves a round of applause.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns’ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting. The songs from the film ‘Mehbooba’, ‘Pej Gaya Khalara’ and ‘Ishq De Fanniyar’ have further added to the excitement of the audience. And now Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai has added to it.

Fukrey Returns is the sequel to 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, who are reprising the roles of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, while Richa Chadha is back in the badass avatar of Bholi Punjaban. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Fukrey Returns will hit the theatres on December 8, 2017.