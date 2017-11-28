Fukrey Returns song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai teaser: Varun Sharma’s track is about emotionally blackmailing a bro? Watch video

From the title of it, Fukrey Returns song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai should be a sad song about friends breaking away. But the teaser of the song has a different story to tell. Well, the lead actor Varun Sharma is seen quite happy about the message of the song while jiggling on it. You see whenever we are trying to get something from a reluctant close friend we tend to emotionally blackmail them. And of course,” Aren’t you my brother?” is the number 1 ploy to get what you want. The song is due to release soon and then we will have a clearer picture. But we can already get excited about a new fun number coming our way.

Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai seems like a fun rap number from the tiny glimpse we have of it on YouTube. The singers are mentioned to be Gandhharv Sachdeav, Raftaar doing the rap bit, and Rohit Sharma and Arsalaan Akhoon. The track has been composed by Sumeet Bellary. We can assume the number will strike a chord with the young audience, and college-going guys might just make it go viral on the internet.

Fukrey Returns is the sequel to 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, who are reprising the roles of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, while Richa Chadha is back in the badass avatar of Bholi Punjaban. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Fukrey Returns will hit the theatres on December 8, 2017.