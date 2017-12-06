Fukrey Returns stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh struggle through a funny round of dumb charades – watch video

We met up with the lovely cast of the upcoming comedy, Fukrey Returns: Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. Through the span of our interview, they kept giggling like friends who are out for a road trip. Richa’s impeccable sense of humour sure makes me think that she is certainly crafted for the kind of roles that Juhi Chawla and Sridevi got in their respective careers. Manjot Singh was a man of few words but knew how to use those limited words to tickle the funny bone. And of course, Varun Sharma was the life of our little party.

We played a round of Dumb Charades, and I learnt that I have no clue how to pronounce charades. Instead of how the game is popularly played in India – with movie names – we decided to go for Hindi slangs. Watch the video and you will know as to why I am bowled over by Richa's sense of humour. Manjot had given up even before the game started but decided to play along just to humour me. Well, all three pretty much suck at dumb charades. I wonder what games they play at their regular get-togethers that they were telling me about. Yes, apparently, the cast of Fukrey hangs out together a hell lot. But more on that later. First, check out the fun video where the three Fukrey Returns actors play dumb charades.

Fukrey Returns is the sequel to the hit 2013 comedy, Fukrey. Excel Entertainment, the makers, are releasing the film on December 8. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for more updates.