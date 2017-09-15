Future BFFs Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya go on a play date – view pic

Yesterday, we saw an adorable post of Taimur Ali Khan dressed in cricketing whites and today, we have another snap of the cute tiny tot. Well, Taimur Ali Khan went on a play date with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. Dressed in a red and black onesie with snazzy sneakers, he looked damn cute. And we so adore the curiosity on his face as he sits down besides Laksshya. We are quite sure they will be future BFFs! All of us know that the first party that Taimur attended was Laksshya’s birthday bash. Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to give her royal baby a normal upbringing and it making sure that he socializes well too. (Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi dons the cricketing whites and we are instantly reminded of grandpa Mansoor Ali Khan – view pic)

The two actors had said before that they want their little ones to be good friends and would organise play dates once they grew up a bit. Tusshar had told a leading publication, “Whenever Kareena and I speak these days, we are always talking about Laksshya and Taimur — things our babies have done or enjoy doing. Like other parents, amid everything else, discussing our babies has become the most important subject. Given that Kareena and I, are good friends and our families also share a close bond, we plan them [our babies] to be great friends too.” (Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan will swing right into your heart with his latest pictures)

Three’s company! #kidzoned #playdate #nurseyrhymes #thewheelsonthebus #johnyjohnyyespapa A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Right from his airport sightings to pics clicked of him playing in the balcony, Taimur's pictures break the Internet. He is the most gorgeous baby and mommy Kareena dotes on him. She confessed that she kisses him almost 20,000 times a day.