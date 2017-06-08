Gal Gadot shares a heartfelt message on Facebook about the success of Wonder Woman

Actress Gal Gadot has thanked her fans for making her film Wonder Woman a success at the box office.

The actress posted a Facebook video expressing her gratitude for the film’s achievements. “I just wanted to take a moment and thank you for making this the most amazing and craziest weekend I’ve had in my life. You made this movie what it is. Your love and support for this character and myself are not to be taken for granted. Wonder Woman is the No.1 movie in the whole world. This is all you. So a big thank you,” Gadot posted, reports ew.com.

The film’s success has been celebrated all over social media, with Gadot’s “Fast & Furious” castmates, “Wonder Woman” co-star Lynda Carter, and “Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o, among others, praising the film and the actress. Also Read: Wonder Woman movie review: Gal Gadot’s goddess act is sure to win your hearts in this near perfect superhero flick

Wonder Woman” of Warner Bros. topped box office in North America with an estimated $100.5 million debut weekend, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest ever opening weekend for a female director.

The latest DC Comics superhero movie, starring Gal Gadot, is the first big-budget superhero movie with a female lead to be directed by a woman, Xinhua reported.

The previous record-holder for top opening for a female director was Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “Fifty Shades of Grey” which debuted with an $85 million weekend in 2015.

Overseas, “Wonder Woman” also won the weekend with $122.5 million from 55 markets for a global cume of $223 million.

“A perfectly cast Gal Gadot in the lead role coupled with a great release date, killer marketing campaign and above all a great movie that has both critics and audiences buzzing on social media, contributed to this better than expected result,” said movie analyst Paul Dergarabedian at comScore