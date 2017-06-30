Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Hugh Jackman’s Logan, Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 – Here are the 10 best Hollywood films in the first half of 2017

We are six months into 2017 and in these last six months we have been hit with a large number of Hollywood films. These films ranged from being good, bad to plain horrible. Here, I’ll tell you about my pick of ten best Hollywood films of 2017 so far. The year started with a bang with Deepika Padukone‘s Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Followed by Kung Fu Yoga, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Fifty Shades Darker, Split, The Lego Batman etc. The year also saw the release and record breaking business of Fast & Furious 8 aka The Fate Of The Furious. Well, not just Deepika Padukone, the year also marked the debut of Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood with Dwayne Johnson’s Baywatch. But the biggest and the sweetest surprise of 2017 remains Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Without further ado, here I present the ten best Hollywood films of first half of 2017 (in no particular order)(sadly the list doesn’t feature Deepika’s or Priyanka’s respective debuts):

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman ‘the film’ is to DCEU what Wonder Woman ‘the superhero’ was to Batman and Superman in the climax of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, ‘The Saviour’. The film works for its performances from its lead cast and mainly for the godly Gal Gadot. Hats off to the director Patty Jenkins for showcasing an untapped side to a superhero genre. The film will make you laugh, cheer, and will eventually leave a lump in your throat. If not for anything watch it just for Gal Gadot. She indeed is a ‘Wonder’ Woman. This one just saved the sinking ship of DCEU. Highly recommended!

Logan

Logan has to be one of the best films to have released in the first half of 2017. Hugh Jackman’s last ride as Wolverine won everyone’s heart worldwide and left a lump in everyone’s throat by the end of its runtime. The film was groundbreaking as far as superhero films are concerned as it moved away from the usual CGI-laced superhero orgy. The film’s realistic approach towards superhero genre will surely have an effect on other such films. Also read: The Greatest Showman trailer: Hugh Jackman’s turn from a ‘Superhero’ to a ‘Showman’ looks highly interesting

John Wick: Chapter 2

If you loved the first one, you are surely going to love the second one. It is one of those rare sequels, which is better than its prequel. John Wick: Chapter 2 is the purest and highest form of badassery ever known to mankind. There I said it. Keanu Reeves is still the master, when it comes to kicking butt! His charisma, laced with breathtaking action choreography, makes this film one of the best action films of all time. Also the epic cliffhanger has us excited for the third part. Highly recommended!

Manchester By The Sea

This Oscar nominated film, starring Casey Affleck, is such a great depiction of human emotions! Casey Affleck’s grief stricken ‘Lee’ will haunt you for long. This film depresses you, make you think, smile – all at once. This is one of the most hard-hitting films I’ve seen in a long time. The one I could relate to, from the start.

Split

M Night Shyamalan’s Split is bound to leave you dumbstruck. The film will surprise you and shock you with its narrative. James McAvoy’s DID stricken performance is sure to receive an Oscar nod in 2018. Watch it for Shyamalan’s taut narrative, McAvoy’s performance and that gripping, jaw-dropping finale.

Fast & Furious 8

If you are a fan of the franchise, you are in for a treat. The movie is not better than the Furious 7 but still comes among the better ones of the franchise. If you are a sucker of mindless action flicks, it will entertain. Watch it for over-the-top action scenes, Dwayne Johnson’s charisma and Tyrese Gibson’s scene-stealer act. Despite its flaws, it is the most fun you are going to have in theatres. The film can be best described as an entertaining mess! Also read: Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer – Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart reunite to give a contemporary twist to the original Robin Williams-starrer

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Make no mistake, the film delivers as far as entertainment is concerned. Is it funnier than the first part? Yes. Is it better than the first? NO. The film double downs on everything, which sometimes works and sometimes doesn’t, in its favour. Watch the film for its charismatic cast, for the visual master piece that it is and for the non-stop humour it provides. The film is one down from its predecessor but still provides with loads of fun and entertainment.

Get Out

Make no mistake, this is a serious issue-based film, set against a backdrop of a weirdly good premise. Jordan Peele, very smartly makes you engrossed in the eerie world of Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams. The film offers a fresh and one of the best takes on racism faced by Black people in America. This satirical comic-horror deserves your viewing.

The Lego Batman

Who is the best Batman of all time? That is the question! Well many might say Michael Keaton, Christian Bale or Ben Affleck and their choices shouldn’t be questioned but who is the most fun and entertaining Batman, you ask? Will Arnett’s Lego Batman takes the cake by leaps and bounds. Among other things, the coolest thing of all time is the fact that Batcave’s password is “Iron Man Sucks”. Watch it. Also read: Spider-Man’s tribute to Shah Rukh Khan will drive away your Monday blues – Watch video

Baby Driver

This Edgar Wright directorial is one of the most technically brilliant and stylized movies in recent times. Edgar Wright had taken a dig at Fast and Furious movies calling out them all CGI and no real thrill. Well his movie delivered on that front and how. This film should be on your must watch list.