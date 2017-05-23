Game of Thrones season 7 new stills: Daenerys Targaryen mounts her dragon while Arya Stark’s intent gaze piques our curiosity

New pics from Game of Thrones season 7 have sprung up and it’s all thanks to Entertainment Weekly. They got in touch with HBO and managed to get the rights of a few exclusive pics from the upcoming season. Although the earlier set of 10 pics released sure stirred social media with speculations bouncing off all over the internet. This one again fuels our excitement. The three pics revealed have Arya Stark, Jon Snow and Drogon. Well, out of them all, our interest automatically shifted towards Daenerys’ monster dragon. From the pic, it’s pretty evident that he has caused menace and wrecked havoc on possibly the battlefield. But for more, we’ll have to wait for a proper trailer or better yet, the season itself!

Scottish actor Iain Glen says the scripts of Game of Thrones season seven are the best in the history of the fantasy series. Glen, who essays role of Ser Jorah Mormont in the HBO series, said that the scripts for the new season inspired him to send a message to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, reports ew.com. “I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they’ve ever written,” Glen said. He added: “The story is going toward a conclusion. There’s no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game.”

In the last season, his character was seen leaving to find a cure for his creeping greyscale disease. This season, the actor says, Ser Jorah’s arc “is all about whether he will survive this horrendous sickness he’s contracted”. The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” series will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World. The final season will most likely air in 2018.

There have been innumerable amount of spoilers revealed online. Very recently Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had stated how some of the spoilers on the internet are in fact, true. But he won't reveal which ones, or even if he does, nobody would believe him.

