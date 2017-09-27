Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged

“You Know Nothing, Jon Snow” is perhaps the most common Game Of Thrones phrase after the iconic, “Winter Is Coming”. This particular phrase was mouthed by Ygritte, the wildling played by Rose Leslie to Jon Snow played by Kit Harington. Little did we all know around that time that while Jon may not know anything, Kit sure does! And that his how to woo a girl. He did and the good news for all the Game Of Thrones fans is Kit and Rose are now engaged. While it was a sad ending for Jon and Ygritte in reel, in real Kit and Rose are all set for a happy ending.

The couple released the official announcement of their engagement via BBC in The Times paper. The statement read, “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harrington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire”. Also read: Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3, Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark – 7 fictional characters who can easily unlock your iPhone X

Check out the Newspaper snapshot below (Image credit BBC) :

While speculations of their romance were rife, it was only last year that the couple came out in open officially. In an interview to L’Uomo Vogue Kit mentioned about the time he fell in love with Rose and how it was easy shooting with her due to him being already in love with her. “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said. He further added, “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.” Also read: 10 Game of Thrones memes to entertain you while you brood over the end of an exciting season 7

