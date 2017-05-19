Gangaa to off-air in June; Paramavatar Shri Krishna to replace it

After a successful run of two years, &TV’s Gangaa is all set to go off air. This will reportedly happen in June with Paramavatar Shri Krishna replacing the social drama. Gangaa began in 2015 telling a story about the turmoil faced by a child widow. Ruhana Khanna who played the young widow got a lot of acclaim for her earnest performance on the show. Hiten Tejwani had a major role as well. Post that, Gangaa grew up and Aditi Sharma came on board. People liked the pairing of Vishal Vashishtha (Sagar) and Gangaa and the TRPs were decent. Then, the couple separated and Ruhana was brought back as Gangaa’s daughter. There was another leap and the main couple is now played by Aditi Sharma and Shakti Anand.

A source told India Forums, “Despite all the attempts by the makers to keep the show interesting, the channel has planned to pull the plug on the show due to dipping ratings. ‘Gangaa’ will bid goodbye to the audience in the first week of June and will be replaced by ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’.” Actor Vishal Vashishtha moved on from the show to play Bittoo in Jaat Ki Jugni opposite Siya Ke Ram actress, Madirakshi Mundle. Gangaa was produced by Sphere Origins. The show also had a talented cast comprising of actors of Sushmita Mukherjee, Roop Durgapal, Jaya Bhattacharyaa, Panchi Bora and others.

Paramavatar Shri Krishna tells the story of the Lord. It has Chaitanya Choudhary and Gulki Joshi as the parents of Lord Krishna.