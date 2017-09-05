Ganpati Visarjan 2017: Ranbir Kapoor joins the crowd in bidding Bappa goodbye – watch video

Ganpati Bappa stayed with us for 11 days and today is the day when he blesses us all to leave so that he can return next year. With a heavy heart, we let him go with that promise and it’s not just us who get involved in the visarjan activities but celebs too. We spotted Ranbir Kapoor joining the fray as Ganpati who graces RK Studios every year begins his last journey. The actor looked quite dashing in a desi kurta pajama attire as he waved at the crowd. While the heat bothered him, he was unperturbed by the crowd around. In fact, he was waving and smiling at them a lot. The people around obviously was having a field day getting selfies clicked with the actor. The Kapoors celebrate Ganesh Utsav in a big way at their Chembur studio. This has been going on since forever now. Last year too Ranbir had joined the visarjan procession along with Randhir Kapoor. Only difference being, it was pouring last year while Bappa this time has blessed us with clear sunny skies.

Check out the videos and pictures right here…

Spot Ranbir Kapoor! At the RK Studios #GaneshVisarjan right now pic.twitter.com/Y1XJ8rfAyF — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) September 5, 2017

Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you news about our celebs joining the visarjan.