Gauahar Khan gets trolled after she congratulates Shilpa Shinde for winning Bigg Boss 11 – find out why

Bigg Boss wrapped up its eleventh season last Sunday (January 14) and it was Shilpa Shinde, who defeated Hina Khan to win the winner’s trophy. Shilpa’s victory became a national news, so much that she she was the most trending topic on Twitter soon after she was announced as the winner by host Salman Khan. But somehow Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar Khan was totally unaware about it considering she was on a vacation. So after she came back, she took to Twitter to congratulate Shilpa as she tweeted, “So Im back from my vacay! In the meanwhile I read #shilpashinde won biggboss11 .. must say, well done n congratulations 👏Don’t know her real Twitter id but my mom prayed 2 rakaat namaz for her to win… Lol! My mom’s prayers work!!! Always ..Hahahahahhh Alhamdulillah!✨ (sic).”

So Im back from my vacay! In the meanwhile I read #shilpashinde won biggboss11 .. must say, well done n congratulations 👏Don’t know her real Twitter id but my mom prayed 2 rakaat namaz for her to win… Lol! My mom’s prayers work!!! Always ..Hahahahahhh Alhamdulillah!✨ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 17, 2018

It was hard for Twitterati to digest this as some fans said that Gauahar was quite active on other social media platforms while she was on her vacay. So it's impossible that she was ignorant about Shilpa's winning moment.

For those of you who don’t know, Gauahar was also a contestant on season seven of Bigg Boss, and she too ended up beating Tanishaa Mukerji to win the show.

Gauahar must have congratulated Shilpa on Twitter in good faith, but we all know how trolls work. They want to troll anyone on anything. What are your thoughts on this? Do you think Shilpa wanted to taunt Shilpa? Let us know the comments below and stay tuned for all the latest scoop from B-town and tellyland.