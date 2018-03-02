Gaurav Chopra and wife Hitisha celebrate a snowy Holi on their honeymoon in Austria – view pic

Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha tied the knot in a hush hush ceremony in Delhi on February 18. Interestingly they didn’t even announce their wedding but somehow some of the pictures from the ceremony surfaced on the internet and then news spread like wild fire. The newlyweds are now off to snow-clad Europe for their honeymoon and have been posting pictures from there. In the latest, they have wished their fans a Happy Holi by writing it on the snow. Well. we are quite impressed by the love-birds’ snowy Holi.

Earlier talking to a news daily, Gaurav has revealed that his wife is taking the tsunami of attention coming her way in the gist it is supposed to be. “She (Hitisha) is a very gracious person and is handling all this with a lot of grace. I didn’t know this would get leaked. This is new for her and this is what I was protecting her from. The reason why I decided to keep her away was not because I was hiding her but because I was protecting her, and the situation as well.” he revealed.

When asked about his fans being pretty shocked to hear about his wedding, his reaction was funny. “Don’t even start on that. People are making me feel bad, like I have betrayed them. There are people who are saying that, ‘I am not eating for two days,’ there are people who are saying that they are crying when they see the pictures. I would tell them that I am the same person as before,” quipped Gaurav.

Gaurav and Hitisha’s wedding was attended by only family and close friends, which included only Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal from the industry. The actor always wanted to keep it a private ceremony and thus kept it away from the media limelight. After the marriage, the newlyweds threw a reception party at Bengaluru and it was attended by Vandana Sajnani, Shama Sikander and her fiance.

