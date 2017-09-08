Gauri Khan has a “hilarious” meet and greet session with Arjun Kapoor – view pic!

Gauri Khan’s plush new studio has become nothing short of a popular hangout for B-townies. I mean, every other day we get to spot some or the other celebrity right from Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji to Kajol heading to the designer bay and chilling with Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous wifey. In fact, the other day Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who otherwise is pretty asocial, too was seen at the studio having a long hour conversation with SRK and Gauri. So it comes as no surprise that Arjun Kapoor visited the store last night and from what it looks like, had a blast with Mrs Khan. Yes, Gauri just tweeted this beautiful picture and captioned it saying, “Glad u enjoyed the “Meet and Greet” at #gaurikhandesigns. Hahahha that was hilarious @arjunk26″

We wonder why is Gauri playing on the word “Meet and Greet” here. Like you never know, maybe Arjun pretended to be Gauri’s fan and cracked her up with his hilarious sense of humour; precisely why she is referring to the night as “Meet and Greet”. Well, nevertheless, it’s indeed so heartwarming to see Bollywood celebrities pouring in unconditional love on Gauri’s new venture and helping her stay surrounded by happy vibes only. Here, check out Gauri’s tweet for AK below:

Glad u enjoyed the “Meet and Greet” at #gaurikhandesigns. Hahahha that was hilarious @arjunk26 . pic.twitter.com/uGqlvIVkNu — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 8, 2017

Just a couple of days back, Gauri had even announced her big collaboration with popular international brand, Ralph and Laure. She captioned the pic saying, “Collaborated with the Ralph Lauren team on the design of this fantastic space. Best wishes seetu for the launch.” All in all, Gauri is clearly achieving greater heights in her career and we like everyone else are genuinely proud of this woman who is proving to be more than just a star wife. How about you?