Gauri Khan retouches an ‘ancient’ photo with Shah Rukh Khan and we are stoked!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had done photoshoots in the past as well when the actor was in the process of becoming the humongous star that he is today. The pictures from those shoots highlighted their real life chemistry. A beautiful and young alongside a goofy Shah Rukh has been the theme of these pictures. Gauri again took us back to those pictures when she used some filters to augment an old picture of herself with SRK. The love between the two is so evident in this picture.

Gauri looks so pretty in this picture while Shah Rukh Khan is playing with the dog on his shoulder while posing for the camera. They look really cute. Gauri captioned the image as, “Struggling to Refresh this ancient photo …Cropped #beauty plus #filters #retouch.” We really love this picture a lot. In an industry, where heartbreaks are so regular, SRK and Gauri’s marriage has been steadfast since years. Such couple goals we tell you. Check out the picture right here…

Gauri Khan has become pretty active on Instagram and Twitter since a few days now and we are loving it. The kind of posts she shares are more often than one is related to her family. Recently, she shared a picture of Aryan and even mentioned how scared she is for doing so. Guess Aryan isn’t too fond of that pic.

That’s not all. She also shared pictures of SRK hanging out at her newly opened store, sometimes with AbRam and sometimes with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

So Gauri’s handle now is our go-to place to spot some moments from her life with the Khans.