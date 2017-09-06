Gauri Lankesh Murder: Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Mahesh Bhatt are devastated by the killing, call it SHAMEFUL

Everyone was left shocked as news broke out that popular journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru yesterday. Karnataka police chief R K Dutta told PTI that the scribe was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the entrance of her residence in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar. Nearly seven rounds of bullets were fired at her and she died on the spot instantaneously. Quoting the police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also revealed thar the journalist was shot dead by unidentified assailants soon after she had alighted from her car. “She was returning from Gandhinagar after attending some official work,” he mentioned to PTI. Apparently, Lankesh was a well known critic of the right-wing politics in India, particularly Hindutva. A few reports and spurces have told several news portals that she might have been shot dead because of her views and writing. She was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid.

After hearing about this whole incident, several Bollywood stars and politicians have been left shocked. Some have expressed condolences, while some have slammed the incident and called it a shameful act against democracy. Check out what the celebrities had to say right here…

# Farhan Akhtar: Shameful.. what kind of society are we becoming?? Deepest condolences to the family and hope justice is delivered soon.

# Mahesh Bhatt: When the debate is lost, murder becomes the tool to strangle dissident thought .

# Shekhar Kapur: To kill someone for their views is not Democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words #GauriLankesh

# Renuka Shahane: When the debate is lost, murder becomes the tool to strangle dissident thought .

# Javed Akhtar: Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers.

# Shekhar Ravjiani: Voices silenced brutally. Opinions murdered. Democracy??

# Shabana Azmi: #Gauri Lankesh shot dead outside her home.Shocking Devastating. Dabholkar Pansare Kalburgi Culprits must be punished

# Vishal Dadlani: Insanity! Not hard to guess who’s responsible. Of course, investigation will take forever and arrive at nothing.

# Shirish Kunder: When “intellectual” becomes an abuse, words are replied with bullets. RIP #GauriLankesh.

# Shashi Tharoor: Saddened by the murder of #GauriLankesh. India wasn’t supposed to be a country where journalists are silenced by bullets. Her voice rings on

