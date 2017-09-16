Gauri Pradhan on playing a negative role in Tu Aashiqui: People might just hate me

Best known for her role as Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Gauri Pradhan will now make a comeback on television after quite some time. But this time, the actress will be seen in a negative role on Tu Aashiqui. She will be playing Anita, the mother of the main lead. The promo of the show is already out and you will literally not believe the avatar you see Gauri in. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauri said that people might just hate her for her role in the show and we quite agree with her on that. Though we can’t wait to see her back onscreen!

Gauri says, “People might just hate me. This show is different and exciting for me. I’m playing an out-an-out negative role which I haven’t done in my career before. As an actor, I feel you should do all kinds of roles and I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction. I signed up only because I was given a negative role.” Now that’s something! It’s amazing to see actors shedding their sansakri image to do badass roles. In fact, actors are all up for taking challenging roles than being Miss Goody Two Shoes on the small screen! (ALSO READ: Why is Gauri Pradhan not welcomed on the sets by hubby Hiten Tejwani’s co-stars?)

Check out the promo of the show right here.

@gpradhan in #tuaashiquuhai #gauripradhan @colorstv A post shared by Hiten Tejwani Fanclub😎 (@hitentejwani_fanclub) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Not to mention, Gauri does look quite glamorous. We’re looking forward to seeing her stylish avatar on television again. Gauri was last seen in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Well, we’re still working on believing that Gauri is actually playing a proper negative role on a show. The actress celebrates her birthday today and also revealed that she and Hiten went to Goa a couple of days for pre-birthday celebrations since he is working on his play on her birthday.

Coming back to Gauri’s upcoming show, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.