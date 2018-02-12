Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy look like they are straight out of a fairy tale – view pics

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy tied the knot last week in a grand wedding ceremony. From their haldi ceremony to the lavish wedding, they looked adorable together. They even recreated the song Dil Diya Gallan from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai on their sangeet ceremony. Not only this, they looked every bit royal on their big day. But one thing that made us gush all over them was the sparkling chemistry they shared. They seemed mesmerised in each other’s company. Recently, Gautam couldn’t help admiring their love and posted a picture of the duo.

Gautam and Pankhuri’s love for each will surely give you relationship goals. And this picture is proof of their unwavering love for each other. Gautam shared the picture and captioned it, “A love that grows stronger with each passing day.. Hand in hand. Together. Forever 😇 @pankhuri313 Pic courtesy : @knottingbells” On the other hand, Pankhuri posted another picture and wrote, “The concise account of my whole wide world!! ❤” They surely make a perfect couple in these dreamy pictures. Dressed in a white gown, Pankhuri looks like a princess straight out of a fairy tale and Gautam dressed in black suit, can’t stop staring at her. How adorable do they look together! Check out their pictures here… (Also Read: [INSIDE PICS] Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s haldi ceremony was as dreamy as it could be)

The lovebirds were engaged last year. While talking about this, Gautam had said, “Yes, Pankhuri and I recently got engaged and I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly.” On the other hand, Pankhuri had said, “We have taken the first step. The families have wholeheartedly welcomed our union. In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I’m eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life. Our families will sit together and decide the date. It will be sometime next year.”

