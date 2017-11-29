Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy zoom off for a work-cum-leisure trip to Thailand

They kept their relationship under wraps for a long time but finally Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are showing some love on social media. Well, the couple who got engaged some time back have headed to Thailand for a work cum leisure trip. Gautam posted a snap on his Instagram handle and the two look lovely together. It is a welcome break for Gautam as he was busy promoting his film, Aksar 2 that saw him starring as a rather sleazy greedy investment banker. The actor had done a good job in the film and reports suggest that he has another film with the makers in his kitty. (Also Read: Aksar 2 movie review: Gautam Rode and Mohit Madaan shine in a film that could have been a really good thriller)

Off to Thailand 😇.. Work & holidays 😇😇 A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:32pm PST

Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and their friendship blossomed into love. Both are quiet and reserved as people. Pankhuri and Gautam both have a Delhi connect and she is the creative artistic type. The couple plan to marry next year and are looking for a suitable date. The actress played the role of Amala on the Turkish remake of Fatmagul Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka on Star Plus Dopahar. Few days before, Gautam told Bollywood Life in an EXCLUSIVE conversation, “The engagement isn’t secret anymore. Everyone knows about it now. The intention was never to keep it a secret. I have always believed that there is no point of talking about something until you know which direction it is going to go in. Once both the families got involved, we got engaged, I did speak about it. Now, I know for sure that our relationship is moving towards marriage and hence I am talking about it.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….