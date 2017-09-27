Gautam Rode confirms that he will get married in 2018

A few months back, we heard the news that TV hunk Gautam Rode was reportedly in a relationship with his Suryaputra Karn co-star Pankhuri Awasthy. It seems the two are very serious about each other and plan to marry soon. However, Gautam and Pankhuri refused to comment on their relationship and said that they would speak when the time is right. Gautam will now be seen on Aksar 2 that releases along with Barun Sobti’s Tu Hai Mera Sunday and Raai Laxmi’s Julie 2. The actor plays an investment banker on the show. In a recent interview, the actor did confirm that he would be settling down soon but refused to take the name of his partner. (Also Read: Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy to tie the knot in 2018? Read EXCLUSIVE details)

He told the TimesOfIndia.com, “I will be settling down soon. I am not saying I am seeing someone. I will officially come out with a statement soon. Let things go forward and come to marriage. Just seeing someone and painting the town red is not my type, if I am getting married I will announce it which I am going to. I will get married next year abhi toh kar leni chahiye warn a gaadi choot jaayegi yaar…” (laugh). The 41-year-old actor is one of the most desirable men in TV town. He has been single for a long time now and often stated that he did take the plunge if he found the perfect girl. (Also Read: Did Pankhuri Awasthy-Rajveer Singh have a spat on the sets of Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? The actress answers)

Well, though Gautam did not name Pankhuri, it looks like the two will take the leap next year. The actress played Amala in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, which was the Indian remake of Fatmagul. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…