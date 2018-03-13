Gautami is taken aback at the news of her daughter Subbalakshmi’s debut in Varma

We all know that the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy is being remade into Tamil. The film is titled Varma but what makes this film extra special is that, it will mark the debut of Chiyaan Vikram’s son – Dhruv. As per reports on The News Minute, the shoot had begun last week in Kathmandu, Nepal and they have successfully wrapped up the first schedule. The team as of now has returned to Chennai. Only yesterday, a rumour was doing the rounds that Subbalakshmi, Gautami‘s daughter had been roped in for the female lead role of Varma. There was no official confirmation on the same. However, Gautami has now taken to social media to put all speculation to rest – “Taken aback to see news about my daughter’s acting debut. Subhalaxmi is committed to her studies and has no plans for acting now. Thank you all for your blessings on her.” That’s that then. Subhalaxmi will NOT be making her debut anytime soon.

Certain other reports suggest that Shalini Pandey who was part of the original might just be roped for the remake as well. More so, because she was appreciated for her performance. We can’t wait for the official announcement. As per reports, Raju Murugan will be writing the dialogues, E4 will be bankrolling the project.

It was always known that Vikram’s son would make his debut sooner or later. However it was assumed he would get into direction, considering he made a short film, but here he is all set to make his debut! But making your debut in a remake is easier said than done, because Vijay Devarakonda has left a lasting impression on fans and critics with his performance.

Arjun Reddy was one of the biggest hits of 2017. the film was about an aspiring doctor who goes down the road destruction after a relationship fails. The film was number 3 on IMDB’s top ten films of 2017.