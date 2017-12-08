Gautham Menon meets with an accident; calls it ‘a life-altering experience’

Filmmaker Gautham Menon met with an accident when he was travelling to Mahabalipuram from Chennai in his car. However, Gautham has, fortunately, escaped with minor injuries. His car had reportedly collided with a tanker lorry, and Gautham rammed his vehicle into the centre median on the road. The police officials have already confirmed that Gautham Menon was under the influence of alcohol. Gautham has thanked an employee named Gopalakrishnan from HCL who has helped him on the spot. “Humbled by the concern and the wishes. A life-altering experience. I’m fine and waiting to start filming. Thank you, especially to Gopalakrishnan from HCL whose kindness last night to me reinstated my faith in people,” posted Gautham on his Twitter page. Also Read: Dhruva Natchathiram starring Chiyaan Vikram will be a trilogy, part I will release in April 2018, confirms Gautham Menon

Gautham Menon is currently busy with the shooting of Vikram's international spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram which also features Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as female leads. Parthiepan, Simran, Radhika Sarathkumar and Dhivyadarshini play important roles in the film which has music composed by Harris Jayaraj. Gautham also has Dhanush's Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, which has few portions left to be shot. "He was planning to start the shooting towards the end of this month after Dhanush completes his Vada Chennai assignment. But, now the accident has left him out of action for at least a month," informs a source in the know.

Gautham is now gearing up for the release of his next production Naragasooran directed by Dhuruvangal 16 fame director Karthick Naren. The film features Arvind Swami, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika, Shriya Saran and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is jointly produced by Gautham Menon’s Ondraaga Entertainment and Badri Kasturi’s Shraddha Entertainment.

(Text By Surendhar MK)