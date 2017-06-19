Gear up for some steamy romance between Yeh Rishta’s Karthik – Naira and Naamkarann’s Neil – Avni

From bathroom to bedroom to even jungles, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Naamkarann have no concern for the setting. They are showing romantic moments at the drop of the hat. Romance seems to have taken over the basic premise of family dramas. Since the time Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have got married, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has turned into the a love story of KaiRa. The long-running show had romantic moments of earlier couple Naitik (Karan Mehra) and Akshara (Hina Khan) but with the young generation, it is just romance that’s the key. Seems like the young audience is connecting with the show and hence such elaborate romantic sequences are being churned out daily. (Also Read: Zain Imam rubbishes rumours of dating Naamkarann co-star Nalini Negi)

The latest romantic scene has Naira giving a shave to Karthik. Since the actors that is Mohsin and Shivangi are dating in real life doing such scenes in no longer awkward. The Goenka family drama runs parallel to it. On the other hand, things are also sizzling up in Naamkarann after Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni’s (Aditi Rathore) wedding. The romance of the lead couple played by Aditi Rathore and Zain Imam is the key to the story. The wedding happened with the run-of-the-mill bride swap but the romance is brewing up. Again like Karthik and Naira, Neil and Avni also seem to romance at every possible place. The revenge saga is secondary.

Most of Indian TV serials are essentially family saas-bahu dramas but romance seem to be the perennial fodder to the main story. Audience love the lead pair and their chemistry. In recent times, it was Khushi and Arnav from ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ that started the trend and now every serial is catching up. This was followed by Abhi and Pragya in ‘Kumkum Bhagya ‘ and now in ‘Yeh Rishta ‘ and ‘Naamkaran ‘. Even shows like Naagin have elaborate but soft love scenes of the lead couples to sizzle the story line.

Most of these shows come in the prime time for family audience. Wonder how families watch these love scenes together. But in TV what matters are the ratings and such sequences raise the weekly ratings. Along with that, the fan clubs of these couples also promote and push the characters and shows. So as long as ratings are coming, makers and writers will follow the formula and this time it’s romance in Naamkarann and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.