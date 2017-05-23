Geethanjali, Annamayya, Hello Brother: Celebrating superstar Nagarjuna’s best films as the actor completes 31 years

31 years ago, this Telugu actor entered the industry. Through the years he mesmerised us not only his movies but also with his affable charm. Some of his performances are talked about even today. He might be the father of two grown sons today, but he can still give any young hero a run for their money. We are talking about superstar Nagarjuna. Today, he completes three decades and one year of his career. Currently, he is dabbling with acting projects, supervising production at Annapurna Studios and helping his sons with their careers. We as fans want to celebrate this Akkineni star’s unforgettable movies on this special day:

Geetanjali – Mani Ratnam debuted in Telugu with this film. The movie starred Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar. This film follows the journey of a man suffering from a terminal disease. As death looms on him, he re-discovers life again because of a certain happy-go-lucky girl in his life. The movie’s painful twist makes this story even more memorable. The movie won a National Award for the most Popular film category. Nagarjuna’s portrayal as Prakash is evocative, heart-felt and moving. Also Read: Birthday Special: 5 reasons why Nagarjuna is still a hit among the youngsters!

Shiva – In this film, Nagarjuna plays a rebellious, fearless college student. It’s about a student who he stands up for the injustice meted out in his college. The rebellious student later realises, there are more troubles outside. This film marked RGV’s debut in Tollywood. Seems like Nagarjuna hit gold with ecah fo these director’s debut.

Hello Brother, 1994 – Nagarjuna starred in a double role in this film. Although they looked alike, their personalities weren’t. It is about twins who separated at birth bump into each other much later. The superstar’s double act was truly a bonanza for fans. The perfect laugh riot. It was later remade in Hindi as Jaudwaa.

Annamayya, 1997 – He took on the role of a 13th century composer when nobody else would have dared to.. The industry was doubtful of this film as well. But of course we know how that ended. It now remains one of the most memorable devotional movies.

Manmadhudhu – Nagarjuna was at his romantic best in this typical love story. Although the story was not unsusal, the superstar’s association with romance will always be timeless.

Manam – A movie that saw three generations of the Akkineni family come together and create magic. The film’s unusual concept, powerful and starry cast were enough reasons for this film to be a topic of discussion.

Oopiri – This was his most recent film. He plays a millionaire whose life changes after a serious accident. His performance as the cynical yet smart businessman was mature and effortless. Couple that with Karthi’s comic timing and you’ve got yourself a superhit film.