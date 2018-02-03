Genelia and Riteish Deskhmukh’s love messages on their 6th wedding anniversary is what happily ever after is all about

Everyone laments the fickle nature of relationships in showbiz. However, there are always a few love stories that make us believe in the concept of “long lasting love”. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of those couples. Whether it is a casual dinner outing or the smile on Genelia’s face when he is back after a long schedule, they always look madly in love. They have been married for six years now and are blessed with two adorable kids, Riaan and Rahyl. Today, Genelia in a romantic post wrote that Riteish still makes her fall in love with him every day. (Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh starts shooting for Total Dhamaal; misses working with Ashish Chowdhry)

Riteish also replied back writing that life was good because of Genelia’s presence in it. He also wrote a line from the unforgettable ’90s romantic track Tu Mile Dil Khile from the film Criminal. In January 2018, their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam completed 15 years and Riteish said in a statement, “Genelia didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra then.”

In December, we saw Genelia pampered husband Riteish with a Tesla Model X car worth Rs 55 lakh. The actor said she made him feel like a 20-year-old with this special gift. They got married six years ago in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…