Genelia D’souza’s happiness on seeing husband Riteish Deshmukh at the airport might just make you sign up for a matrimonial website – view HQ pics

Being single is a great feeling. You don’t have to be responsible for anyone or to anyone. It’s one of those phases in life when you actually feel as if you belong to a free nation. You just smirk at your friends who are married and well, aren’t really in happily ever after mode! And then suddenly you chance upon a picture of Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh at the airport and you start questioning your life’s goals. Being single starts getting on your nerves and you force yourself to swipe right! In fact, these pictures that we have of a very cheerful Genelia spotting her husband at the airport is what fairy tale marriages are all about. Just look at the way her face lights up the moment she sees Riteish… don’t you all want to feel that feeling? Next stop: matrimonial website!

So Genelia first spots him emerging from the arrival terminal. He greets her and the actress is beside herself. She just couldn’t stop smiling. They even spend a good few minutes just smiling at each other. Even after that, their conversation is never ending. They hold hands, share a joke, continue their conversation in the car and then leave. Watch it to know why we are saying so…

Couple goals…serious couple goals! Genelia and Riteish got married on February 3, 2012. They managed to keep their affair a secret for a long time and confirmed it only before their wedding was announced. It is perhaps for the first time that a Bollywood couple managed to keep their love story a secret. They always make for a really pretty couple on screen and off it, they were just beyond cute. Genelia looked lovely in all her wedding pics and Riteish dashing but it was their candid moments from the event that were our favorites. Another proof of that is the airport pictures…!