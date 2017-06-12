Gentleman Sidharth Malhotra time to quit your sundar, susheel avatar and get a li’l RISKY!

And throwing us a curve ball with his Sundar, Susheel and RISKY act in the upcoming film, A Gentleman, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to dazzle the silver screen once again. With the new wave of fashion gripping the tinsel town, Sidharth Malhotra is one of the handsome hunks to up his style game, making us watch in rapt attention and leaving us bedazzled. Graduating in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Sidharth Malhotra charmed his way into our hearts with his cute looks, sweet smile and a brilliant screen presence. With Ek Villian, he proved that he is not just a pretty face to reckon with and impressed everyone with his bad-boy-gone-good role. The charming Delhi boy in tandem with his stylist Akshay Tyagi has belted out styles that range from cool street styles and casual athleisure to tailored cuts, Sidharth Malhotra’s style game that is quite refined and sophisticated, resonating with his personality. Steal a look at his style file and you would know why we want this sundar and susheel dude to take on some edgy styles and be RISKY!

The Art of Cool

Trying out new lengths with ease in separates from Zara and H&M, Sidharth rounded up his look with black shoes and shades.

The New Age Desi

Sidharth sported a customized Angrakha style shawl kurta by Arjun Kilachand teamed with pajamas from Diya Rajvvir and black Mochi sandals, at a wedding in Goa.

Suit Up Sid

Channeling a dark side in a customized wine checkered suit with a Jack & Jones knitted black tee, Sidharth rounded up the look with Rosso Brunello lace ups.

Airport Style Done Right

In yet another airport spotting, Sidharth was snapped in Zara staples of a white tee and distressed denims, an olive green colored jacket from Scotch, lace ups from Rick Owens and shades from Tom Ford.

Sporty Swag On Point

Wearing separates from Superdry, Sidharth gets his athleisure swag on point and rounds up the look with black sneakers.

While Sidharth Malhotra’s style is drool-worthy, we would love the handsome fella to take an edgy style leap for promotions of A Gentleman! Are you listening, Sidharth?