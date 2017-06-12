George and Amal Clooney hire baby bouncers for their less than one-week-old daughter Ella and son Alexander

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal have hired “baby bouncers” for their less than one-week-old daughter Ella and son Alexander. The couple is planning to spend more on security to protect their family. First on the list is a pair of bodyguards for the newborns – costing 250,000 pounds a year. A source close to the family told dailystar.co.uk: “Fatherhood was a long time coming for George, so he’s not risking his brood coming to any harm. The ‘baby bouncers’ are just the start.

“He and Amal have really spoiled the twins. There’s been so much work done on the house ready for them.” The security men are said to have been briefed to accompany the family on outings, while also taking turns to protect the nursery. George has also laid out 100,000 pounds on a network of motion sensors and lasers to protect his 12 million pounds worth mansion in Sonning, Berkshire. Also read: George Clooney and Amaal Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander

Another two-man team will specifically monitor the property and a quick-response security driver is on call at 100,000 pounds a year. The 56-year-old actor also spent 100,000 pounds with an interior decorator to install a Simon Horn nursery suite and work to baby-safe the house is said to have cost 800,000 pounds.